Operations suspended at Halifax Shipyard on Friday due to positive COVID-19 result

Irving Shipbuilding says an employee who works at the Halifax Shipyard has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said in a news release on Thursday that the affected person is self-isolating, as required.

Public Health reached out directly to the members of the person's crew as per contact tracing protocols.

They directed those 15 people to go home, self-isolate, and schedule COVID-19 tests.

Production in the Assembly Hall and Module Hall was cancelled last night.

The company announced that production operations at the Halifax Shipyard have been suspended today "out of an abundance of caution and after consultation with the Nova Scotia Health Authority."

Hourly employees are not to report, while staff employees at the Shipyard are to work from home for the day.

Staff at the Bluenose Building in Dartmouth are to report for work as normal as are all staff at Marine Fabricators and Woodside Industries.