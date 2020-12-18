Operator of Keith's Gas Bar fined for tax evasion

The operator of Keith’s Gas Bar has been fined after pleading guilty to fifteen counts of making false or deceptive statements in GST/HST returns under the Excise Tax Act.

Keith Roderick Julien was sentenced in Truro Provincial Court on Wednesday to a fine of $459,436.

The CRA investigation revealed that Julien failed to report the GST/HST that he collected from non-indigenous customers from January 2013 to March 2014.

The statements filed for that fifteen month period said he collected zero GST/HST.

A news release from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says Julien has instructed his accountant to file his GST/HST returns for the last five years and publicly accepted his obligations under the Excise Tax Act.

He will also have to pay the full amount of tax owing, plus related interest and any penalties assessed by the CRA.

All case-specific information above was obtained from the court records.