Organ and tissue donation law now in effect in N.S.

A law that deems consent for organ and tissue donation is now in effect in Nova Scotia.

The province says the Human Organ and Tissue Donation Act means anyone who is eligible to be a donor, but has not indicated a decision regarding donation on their health card, has agreed to be a donor after death.

People under 19, those without decision-making capacity and anyone who has lived in Nova Scotia for less than a year are exempt from the new rule.

Government says families will continue to be consulted about their loved ones' wishes regarding organ and tissue donation and anyone who wished to opt-out of donation can do so at anytime.