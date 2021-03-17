Ottawa announces $4.85M to buoy Nova Scotia's struggling fish and seafood sector

The federal government has announced funding for a dozen projects in western Nova Scotia to buoy the province's struggling fish and seafood processing sector.

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan says the $4.85 million for 12 projects at 11 companies will help the sector retool and find new markets, positioning the industry for a strong post-pandemic recovery.

She says the funding, part of the $62.5 million Canadian Seafood Stabilization Fund announced by Ottawa last spring, is expected to create 60 jobs in rural communities across western Nova Scotia.

The projects include modernizing fish processing lines, increasing lobster storage capacity, improving grading stations and scales and adding new refrigeration equipment.

Leo Muise, executive director of the Nova Scotia Seafood Alliance, says the province's seafood industry has experienced ups and downs during the pandemic, with sales to cruise ships and restaurants down drastically while retail sales have been positive and exports to Asia are slowly recovering.

The $4.85 million being delivered by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency includes $443,092 in grants to improve health and safety measures, while the rest of the funding is repayable loans for capital upgrades, new technology and commercial upgrades.