Ottawa, Mi'kmaq community on collision course over plan for second lobster season

Ottawa and a small Mi'kmaq community appear to be headed toward renewed tensions on the waters off southwest Nova Scotia as the First Nation plans another self-regulated lobster season.



The federal fisheries minister said today that enforcement officers will be in place in St. Mary's Bay to "uphold the Fisheries Act'' if Sipekne'katik fishers harvest lobster beginning on June 1.

Bernadette Jordan's comment came shortly before Chief Mike Sack held a news conference to say his band will operate a five-month season that will occur outside of the commercial season.



Sack says the plan envisions 15 to 20 boats setting 1,500 traps, with a midsummer closure during the moulting and reproduction season and its own enforcement officials.

The band argues that a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada decision affirms its right to fish for a moderate livelihood when and where they wish, including outside of federally regulated commercial fishing seasons.

That decision was later clarified by the court, however, which said Ottawa could regulate the Mi'kmaq treaty right for conservation and other limited purposes.



(Michael Tutton/The Canadian Press)