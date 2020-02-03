Over 190 marijuana plants seized from Truro apartment
Truro Police have seized dozens of marijuana plants at an apartment on McLean Street.
Police assisted the Truro Fire Department at the scene of a fire early Saturday morning.
Inspector Rob Hearn says during the evacuation an apartment was found to have a large number of cannabis plants inside.
A search warrant was obtained and executed, and police seized over 190 marijuana plants.
A 36-year-old Truro man has been arrested and charged under the Cannabis Act for growing more than four plants.
He'll appear in court at a later date. Police say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.