Overnight closure extends Parrsboro ER shutdown to 36 hours over Christmas

South Cumberland Community Care Centre's emergency department will be closed for 36 hours over Christmas.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the Parrsboro department will close at 8:30 a.m. today, reopening at 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The department was originally scheduled to be closed during daytime hours on December 24th and 25th due to a lack of physician coverage.

The NSHA says the additional overnight closure is due to a lack of paramedic coverage.