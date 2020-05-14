P.E.I. ferry to resume service Friday

Ferry service between Nova Scotia and P.E.I. is set to resume Friday, May 15.

However, it will initially only be available to large commercial trucks (larger than 30’ in length) and their drivers.

Northumberland Ferries Ltd. says service for all other travellers will not be permitted until inter-provincial travel restrictions are lifted.

The company says it is hopeful that service will be expanded to include other essential workers/essential travel in the near future.

The ferry will initially be offered six days per week, from Sunday to Friday, with departures from Wood Islands, P.E.I. at 6:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. daily, and departures from Caribous N.S. at 11:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

Northumberland Ferries says it will implement a comprehensive COVID-19 Management Plan to ensure public and employee safety which will include health screening, social distancing, use of personal protective equipment where appropriate, and increased sanitation and cleaning procedures.