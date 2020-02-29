Pair arrested for stealing copper wire from NSP substations

A man and woman from Stellarton have been arrested following a rash of copper wire thefts from Nova Scotia Power (NSP) substations going back to August 2019.

A release says police began receiving reports of copper wire theft from NSP substations in Pictou County in August 2019, and between October 2019 and February 2020, officers responded to break and enters at substations in Windsor, Fort Ellis, Lunenburg and Port Hawkesbury.

RCMP say their investigation produced Jonathan Buell and Miranda Sprague, both of Stellarton, as suspects for some of the incidents.

Police also determined Sprague owned a grey 2006 Chevrolet Equinox and that the pair was frequently associated with the vehicle.

Officers followed the suspects just after 6:00 p.m. on February 22 from Stellarton to Cape Breton and stopped in Aberdeen on Highway 105.

RCMP say Buell and Sprague were arrested at a substation in the area.

Police say Buell was inside the fenced area near live NSP equipment and had break-in tools along with evidence of copper wire theft on him, while Sprague was arrested outside the fenced area.

Sprague's Chevrolet Equinox was also seized.

RCMP say the pair were held in custody and appeared in court on February 25.

The pair have been charged with break, enter and commit an indictable offence, and possession of stolen property, with Buell also facing a charge of possessing break-in instruments.

Police say both suspects have been released and are scheduled to appear in court on March 30.