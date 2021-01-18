Pair charged with drug trafficking in Amherst

A 32 year-old woman from Warran and a 52 year-old Amherst man are facing drug trafficking charges after a car and home were searched in Amherst on Thursday.

Police say methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and various prescription pills were seized and the pair were arrested without incident.

RCMP say Samantha Ann Landry is facing six charges, including four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She was remanded into custody pending a court appearance on Monday.

Police say Ricky Lane Baker has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and is due in court in April.