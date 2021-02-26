Parents of missing N.S. boy go to court to allege cruel cyberbullying

The parents of a three-year-old Nova Scotia boy who went missing last spring are taking the alleged administrators of a social media chat site to court, arguing that accusations and insults posted there are cyberbullying.

The lawyer representing Jason Ehler and Ashley Brown, the parents of Dylan Ehler, says that hundreds of people have targeted the pair, particularly in online Facebook discussions.

Allison Harris said in an interview today the comments posted in the discussions have included unfounded accusations her clients arranged for the boy to go missing and suggestions they took their own child's life.

The six-day search for Dylan was suspended in May after extensive searching of a Truro, N.S., brook and the surrounding area where he was last seen.

The only trace of the boy turned up when his rubber boots were found about 150 metres apart along Lepper Brook, which runs into the Salmon River.

Harris has applied to the Nova Scotia Supreme Court for an order under the provincial Intimate Images and Cyber-protection Act to shut down the chat groups, prevent the two people named from speaking about her clients online and prohibit them from creating further sites.