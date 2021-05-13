Parrsboro, Elmsdale locations among latest possible COVID-19 exposure sites

Two locations in Parrsboro and three in Elmsdale are some of the latest 23 sites of possible COVID-19 exposure in the province.

In Parrsboro, Public Health listed the Harbour View Restaurant on May 6th between 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. as well as the Wrights Pharmasave and Vaccine Clinic on May 7th between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Possible exposure at the Sobeys, Dollarama, and Atlantic Superstore in Elmsdale may have occurred all on May 7th between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Those present at these locations on the named dates and times should get tested, with self-isolation only required if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

Two more flights from Toronto to Halifax were also listed for possible exposure.

Possible exposure sites released Wednesday

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times should get tested. For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.

Costco Bayers Lake (230 Chain Lake Dr, Halifax) on April 28 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 12.

Costco Dartmouth Crossing (137 Countryview Dr, Dartmouth) on May 6 between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., and May 7 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Canadian Tire (30 Lamont Terrace, Dartmouth) on May 7 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Walmart (9097 Commercial St, New Minas) on May 5 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 19.

Sobeys New Minas (9256 Commercial St, New Minas) on May 7 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Rafuse Home Hardware Building Centre (180 Dykeland St, Wolfville) on May 7 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Atlantic Superstore (650 Portland Street, Dartmouth) on May 8 between 3:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

Kent Dartmouth Crossing (680 Cutler Ave, Dartmouth) on May 6 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 20.

Lawtons Drugs Westphal (90 Main St, Dartmouth) on May 6 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 20.

Loyal Auto Sales (984 Sackville Dr, Middle Sackville) on May 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. (for all days). It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

Harbour View Restaurant (476 Pier Rd, Parrsboro) on May 6 between 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 20.

Wrights Pharmasave- Pharmacy and Vaccine Clinic (187 Main St, Parrsboro) on May 7 between 9:00 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Tim Hortons/Esso (810 Sackville Dr, Lower Sackville) on May 4, 5 and 10 between 5:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and May 9 between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 24.

Sobeys (269 NS-214 unit 1, Elmsdale) on May 7 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Dollarama (269 NS-214, Elmsdale) on May 7 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Atlantic Superstore (295 NS-214, Elmsdale) on May 7 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Payzant Home Hardware Building Centre (Unit 15, 5228 Highway #7 Porters Lake) on May 8 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

Atlantic Superstore (745 Sackville Dr, Lower Sackville) on May 7 between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Walmart Bayer’s Lake (220 Chain Lake Dr, Halifax) on May 7 and 8 between 2:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. (both days). It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

Walmart (80 Sydney Port Access Rd, Sydney) on May 8 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

Cook's Your Independent Grocer (47 Main St, Hantsport) on May 1 between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 15.

Indian Groceries (2585 Robie St, Halifax) on May 9 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 23.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following location on the named dates and times for at least 15 minutes are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

Tim Hortons/Esso (810 Sackville Dr, Lower Sackville) on May 9 between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 23.

Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.