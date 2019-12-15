Parrsboro ER closed Sunday

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says the emergency department at South Cumberland Community Care Centre in Parrsboro is closed for a 12-hour period during the day on Sunday.

The department will close its doors at 8:30 a.m. and it will reopen at 8:30 p.m.

The NHSA says the closure is due to a lack of available physician coverage, adding the ER will be open during the overnight hours.

Overnight coverage is provided by the paramedic, registered nurse, oversight physician team.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911, while general health advice and information can be obtained from experienced registered nurses by calling 811.

The Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167