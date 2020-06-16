Partner of N.S. gunman renounces claim to gunman's estate valued at $1.2 million

The girlfriend of a gunman who carried out a mass shooting in Nova Scotia has renounced any claim on his estate, initially valued at more than $1.2 million.

The woman, whom police have referred to as the gunman's common law spouse, was named as the sole heir and executor of his estate in the last will and testament of the gunman.

In a court document before probate court sworn on May 25, the woman seeks to renounce her status as heir, asking that the estate be administered by the public trustee.

The 51-year-old denturist killed 22 people and burned multiple residences in five communities on April 18 and 19, beginning his rampage after arguing with and assaulting his partner at one of his properties in Portapique, N.S.

Police have said the woman managed to escape into the woods.

The RCMP have said she emerged from hiding early on April 19, went to the home of a neighbour and contacted police to inform them the shooter was driving a replica RCMP vehicle and possessed multiple firearms.

