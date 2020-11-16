Patrons of 'The Local' asked to be tested for COVID-19: NSH

Nova Scotia Health is asking patrons of a Halifax bar to be tested for COVID-19.

Anyone who was at The Local Bar and Restaurant at 2037 Gottingen Street between 4:00 p.m. November 9th and 2:00 a.m. November 10th is asked to call 811 to schedule a test whether they have symptoms or not.

In a release on November 13th, patrons were asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 that could develop up to and including November 23rd.

Officials say their investigation into several cases in the Central Zone has led to the release of the new advice.

There are 21 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia as of Sunday.