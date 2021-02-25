Payment of summary offence fines extended by 90 days

The Provincial Court has extended payment deadlines for summary offence tickets an additional 90 days.

A release states the move is in response to the ongoing limit of public access to courthouses in Nova Scotia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The directive was first issued in March 2020, and then extended several times since, to help reduce the number of people who need to visit a courthouse in person.

Summary offence tickets and other court fines can be paid online, or those without internet access can make an appointment through Court Administration to access front counter services.