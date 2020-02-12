PC critic questions N.S. government over drop in lobster exports due to the coronavirus

PC Fisheries and Aquaculture critic Keith Bain says the decrease in lobster prices due to the coronavirus should not be labelled a temporary "blip".

Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Keith Colwell made the remark two weeks ago, saying at the time that it was still too early to say how long the disruption will last.

Colwell said the province was talking to people in the industry about temporary contingency plans.

Bain wrote the minister saying lobster fishers in the province are worried about the downturn in lobster exports to China and asked what government has done to diversify markets and sustain the industry.

The Tories also pointed to comments on Monday from Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau to the Economic Club of Canada in Calgary where he said the economic impact from this outbreak is real and is going to be felt across the country.

Bain says on one hand the provincial Liberals call the drop in lobster exports a "blip", while the federal Liberals are sounding the alarm.

He says in a release, "We are hearing the panic from people involved in the lobster fishery, and it's not enough to tell people that it is temporary while sharing no projections or a plan going forward."