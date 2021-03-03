PC Leader calls on Premier to accept AstraZeneca vaccine doses

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston is urging Premier Iain Rankin to accept the 13,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine being offered to Nova Scotia.

In a statement Tuesday, Houston said politicians should not be second-guessing scientists, adding Nova Scotia has the slowest rate of vaccinations across Canada.

He said, "If the Premier's hesitation is the effectiveness of this vaccine on those over 65, I know a whole lot of firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and frontline workers who will gladly line up for these shots."

In a second statement Wednesday, Houston reiterated his position, saying, "turning down vaccines because it messes with your plan, is like turning down a raise at work because it messes with your budget."

Rankin told CTV News on Tuesday he wasn't going to rush the decision, adding government will make sure any vaccines received are delivered to people who need them the most.

(With files from CTV News)