PC Leader expresses condolences on passing of former Colchester North MLA

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston is extending condolences to the family and friends of former Colchester North MLA Bill Langille, who died at age 76.

Born in Truro in 1944, Langille was a detachment commander in the Ontario Provincial Police and retired in 1994.

Langille won Colchester North for the Tories in the 1999 provincial election, was re-elected in 2003, but did not re-offer in the 2006 election.

He also had heavy community involvement including the Masonic Lodge, Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 64, and the Truro Curling Club.

Houston says in a statement that "[Langille] was a born leader who...served his constituents well and faithfully."