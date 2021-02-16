PCs push for emergency meeting following paramedic's Code Critical campaign

The Progressive Conservatives are calling for an emergency meeting of the Health Committee to discuss what Argyle-Barrington MLA Colton LeBlanc says is "Nova Scotia's broken ambulance system".

International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) 727 renewed it's #CodeCritical campaign on social media last week to highlight low or no ambulance coverage in a region.

Code Criticals lead to an increase in wait times for paramedics to arrive at the scene.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, there have been nearly 50 Code Critical alerts by the union since the campaign began on February 11th.

In a letter to Committee Chair and Liberal MLA Ben Jessome, LeBlanc suggested inviting witnesses from the Department of Health and Wellness, Emergency Medical Care Inc. (EMCI), and the Paramedics' Union to engage in much-needed discussions.

LeBlanc, the PC Critic for Prehospital and Preventive Care, says, "A vote for this emergency meeting is a vote to fix mistakes that have plagued the ambulance system for the past eight years."