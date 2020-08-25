Person in HRM loses $20,000 to CRA scam

The RCMP say a person in McGraths Cove was defrauded of $20,000 after a call from someone who said they worked for the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

The victim was told they owed money to the CRA and needed to transfer them currency in Bitcoin to avoid arrest by the RCMP.

The suspect directed the person to deposit the Bitcoin at two specific Bitcoin ATMs, which they did.

Police say that the CRA does occasionally contact taxpayers by phone, but will never:

ask for information about your passport, health card, or driver's license

demand immediate payment by Interac e-transfer, Bitcoin, prepaid credit cards or gift cards

use aggressive language or threaten you with arrest or sending the police

leave voicemails that are threatening or give personal or financial information

Anyone who suspects they may be the victim of fraud should contact their local police service.