Person of interest sought in New Glasgow after an interaction with a child

New Glasgow Regional Police are looking to identify a person of interest after a complaint that a man had spoken to a 9-year-old.

Police were contacted around 6:45 p.m. on Monday and told the incident happened in the area of Macdonald Street and MacGregor Street.

The child went straight home, and police were called.

Officers immediately patrolled the area, but were unable to find the person matching the description.

Police say their preliminary investigation has determined that no criminal act has taken place, but they want to identify the person of interest as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.