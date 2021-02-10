Person of interest sought in New Glasgow collision

New Glasgow Regional Police are asking for help to identify the driver of a vehicle following a collision on East River Road late last month.

The collision involved a black, four-door Honda Civic at the Shell Gas Bar and Needs store at 11 p.m. on January 27th.

Police say they would also like to speak with the driver of the white Honda Fit that was a witness to the collision.

