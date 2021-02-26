Person removed from NSCC after racist language used in classroom

An individual is no longer with the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) after a classroom incident involving racist language.

In a statement posted online Wednesday, NSCC President Don Bureaux says they were alerted to the incident late Tuesday afternoon and immediately began an investigation.

The person was removed from the NSCC due to their Code of Conduct and other policies.

Bureaux says they can't provide details on any individuals involved due to privacy legislation.

He says, "As a College, while we are continually working to foster an environment that is welcoming and inclusive to our community and others, this incident shows that we have a great deal more work to do and apologize for the harm it has caused."