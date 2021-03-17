Peter MacKay to sit out this week's Conservative party convention

Former Conservative leadership candidate and long-time party stalwart Peter MacKay won't attend this week's convention.

He's sitting it out following a bruising loss in last year's leadership race to Erin O'Toole, saying his current work requires him to remain on the partisan sidelines.

But his absence is being seen by party insiders as yet another example of discord between the party's various factions.

That's despite O'Toole assertions all are united in the common goal of forming government at the next opportunity.

Upwards of 5,000 people are registered for the three-day virtual event that begins on Thursday.

It will feature debate on the party's structure, its policies and how to be be in the best position for the next federal election.