Pfizer, Moderna vaccine appointments open in N.S. for those 50 and older
Nova Scotians aged 50 and older can now book appointments for Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at clinics across the province.
The Nova Scotia government says that all community clinics and many participating pharmacies have available appointments for this age group.
The province's first COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic will open next Monday at the Dartmouth General Hospital for those 50 and older, with appointments being posted tomorrow.
Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician.
Walk-ins will be turned away.