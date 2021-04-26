Pfizer, Moderna vaccines available to Nova Scotians aged 55-59

Nova Scotians aged 55 and older can book appointments for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Government says all community clinics and many participating pharmacies have available appointments for this age group.

AstraZeneca vaccine appointments remain open for people who are 55 to 64 years old.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments must be made online at https://www.novascotia.ca/vaccination or by phone at 1-833-797-7772, cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician and walk-ins will be turned away.

The Department of Health and Wellness says appointments for COVID-19 vaccines will be released continuously as vaccine supply is confirmed.