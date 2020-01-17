Phone scam tells people to press '1' if they do not want to be arrested

The RCMP are warning of a recent phone scam where a person is told to press "1" if they do not want to be arrested.

Police say a woman in her eighties was contacted yesterday and the caller said they were from the Department of Justice.

The woman was told that she had committed a federal criminal offence and was going to be taken into custody, but could press "1" if she didn't want to be arrested.

Instead, the woman hung up and contacted police.

The RCMP is repeating that legitimate organizations will never ask you for personal financial information over the phone.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says, "If you are not sure about it, request a call back number, verify the organization and make an informed decision about whether it is someone you can trust."