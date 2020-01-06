Photos of clothing released in hopes of identifying human remains found in Digby County

The RCMP is hoping photos of clothing may help identify human remains found on a beach in Digby County in September.

A body was located on a beach in Sandy Cove shortly after 9 a.m. on September 8th.

Working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, police say the remains have been determined to be male.

(Submitted/RCMP)

Photos of a boot and a pair of jeans have been released.

The circumstances that led to the man's death have yet been determined, and the case has been recently added to Canada's Missing website.