Pictou County man arrested after New Glasgow standoff Friday

New Glasgow Regional Police (NGRP) say a Pictou County man is facing weapons charges after an hours long standoff in New Glasgow Friday.

Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. to reports of a banging sound at a Hillcrest Avenue apartment building, and an investigation revealed a lone, armed male had barricaded himself in an apartment.

Police and the New Glasgow Fire Department closed nearby streets and a hold and secure order was issued for the area, including the nearby New Glasgow Academy and Pictou County YMCA Daycare, but was later lifted.

NGRP say a 66-year-old male was arrested around 9:10 p.m., and there were no injuries in the incident.

He has been charged with careless use of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm, and remains in custody while the investigation coninues.