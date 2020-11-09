Pictou County man arrested for breaking into vehicles in Truro

Truro Police say a Pictou County man was arrested for breaking into vehicles in the town early Saturday morning.

Officers responded around 3:35 a.m. to a complaint of a suspicious male looking into vehicles and arrested a 29-year-old man on Rosevelt Avenue.

In a Facebook post around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Truro Police said the man was in custody and was facing charges of possession of stolen property and breach of a court order.

Police added they have increased patrols in residential neighbourhoods in response to an increase in property crimes over the past two weeks.