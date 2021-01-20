Pictou County man arrested for careless use of a firearm on Saturday

A 46-year old man from Bigney, Pictou County was arrested and 38 firearms were seized from a home in the community after the man tried to euthanize his dog with a handgun but shot another man instead.

Officers responded to the home around 8:20 p.m. Saturday and learned the man;s dog had bitten several people, and when he attempted to euthanize it with a handgun, he missed and the bullet struck a 21-year old man in the home.

Police say the man was arrested, the victim was taken to hospital and released with minor injuries and the dog, was seized by Animal Control.

RCMP say 29 long-guns and 9 handguns were seized after a search of the residence.

The accused was released on conditions and is due to appear in court virtually in March to face multiple firearm related offences.