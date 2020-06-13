Pictou County man arrested on child pornography charges

RCMP say a 25-year-old Pictou County man is facing child pornography charges related to an investigation that began in October 2019.

A release states investigators were directed to a home in Pictou by a social media application which notified law enforcement that child pornography was being shared on their service.

Officers from the RCMP's Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, Pictou County RCMP, RCMP Digital Forensic Services and New Glasgow Regional Police searched the residence on October 12.

Police say as a result of further investigation, 25-year-old Jade Black of Pictou County was charged on March 18, 2020 with transmitting and possession of child pornography.

RCMP say Black was released on strict conditions and scheduled to reappear in court on July 27.