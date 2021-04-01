Pictou County man charged for carrying a machete in New Glasgow

A 39-year old Pictou County man is facing weapons charges after he was seen carrying a machete in New Glasgow Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 9:10 p.m. to a pub on Stewart Street after getting reports that a man with a machete on his back had left the area on foot.

New Glasgow Regional Police say they attempted to speak to the man when he was found near Archimedes Street and he was tasered after grabbing at the machete and refusing to follow directions.

The 39-year old Pictou County man was arrested and taken to hospital for evaluation and is facing four charges, including assault with a weapon and resisting arrest.

New Glasgow Regional Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.