Pictou County man charged with identity theft, defamatory libel

New Glasgow Regional Police (NGRP) have charged a Pictou County man with identity theft and defamatory libel following an investigation.

Police say someone's identity was used to post a Kijiji ad looking to buy NGRP decals and police package items for a 2018 Ford Explorer, and a second person's identity was used to post malicious comments using Google Review.

Constable Ken MacDonald says officers searched a residence in Linacy Wednesday morning and seized electronic items and arrested a 47-year old Pictou County man.

He is facing four charges including two counts each of identity fraud and defamatory libel, and has been released pending a court appearance in May.