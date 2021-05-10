Pictou County man charged with impaired driving after motorcycle crash

A 38-year-old man is facing drunk driving charges in northeastern Nova Scotia after a high-speed crash in an off-road motorcycle.

New Glasgow police say they received reports of the off-road machine speeding on Westville Road on Thursday and the crash came minutes later.

The man -- who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries -- is now charged with drunk driving, failing to wear a helmet and operating an off-highway vehicle on the highway.

The motorcycle was for off road use only and not licensed for street use.