Pictou County man facing charges after New Glasgow collision

New Glasgow Regional Police say a Pictou County man is facing dangerous driving charges after a collision in New Glasgow Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Stellarton and Monroe Avenue shortly before 2:45 p.m. April 17.

A release states a Ford Edge was travelling the wrong way on Military Lane when it entered the intersection with Stellarton Road, collided with a Honda SUV and then fled the scene.

Police say a K-9 Unit tracked the suspect to a residence where he was arrested without incident.

A 38-year-old man from New Glasgow, who was driving the Ford Edge is facing charges including dangerous driving and no insurance.

New Glasgow Regional Police say he was released on conditions, pending a court appearance at a later date.

Police say there were no injuries sustained in the collision, despite major damage sustained by the Honda SUV.