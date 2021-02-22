Pictou County man facing weapons charges after incident in New Glasgow on Saturday

An 81-year old Pictou County man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to kill two women in New Glasgow.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the women knocked the door of the Frederick Street apartment Saturday and were met by the man who pointed a handgun at one of their heads and threatened to kill them both.

Officers searched the residence Saturday evening and seized a black Berretta Pellet Handgun, but did not locate the suspect.

Police say the man was arrested at 2 p.m. Sunday and is facing five charges, including pointing a firearm and uttering threats, and was released to appear in court in May.