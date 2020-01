Pictou County RCMP are asking for help to find 17-year-old Remy MacQuarrie-Hurley.

She was last seen on January 8th.

MacQuarrie-Hurley is described as white, standing 5'2" and 110 pounds with blue eyes and red hair.

Police say she was wearing a blue winter hat, a camouflage jacket, black pants with white stripes, and work boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.