Pictou County's Isaac Sooklal named to Players of the Week

Pictou County defenceman Isaac Sooklal has been named to the Maritime Junior Hockey League's (MHL) Players of the Week for Week 17.

Sooklal started the Weeks Crushers' 2-0 loss to Yarmouth on Saturday.

Forwards Stephen Fox of Amherst, Luke Strickland of Summerside and Riley Spears of South Shore, defenceman Brant King of Valley and goaltender Justin Sumarah of Yarmouth round out the shortlist for the Eastlink South division.

For the Eastlink North division, the shortlist includes Miramichi forward Spencer Blackwell, Fredericton forward Patrick Brown and goaltender Morgan Kini, Grand Falls forward Ethan Stuckless, defenceman Elliott St-Pierre of Campbellton and Edmundston Blizzard defenceman Brendan Sibley.