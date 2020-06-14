Pictou County take center Avery 30th overall in MHL Entry Draft

With their first pick in the 2020 MHL Entry Draft, the Pictou County Weeks Crushers selected center Kiefer Avery 30th overall.

A 16-year-old native of Westville, Avery scored 9 goals and had 13 assists in the 2019-20 regular season, along with 13 points in 11 playoff games with the Weeks Major Midgets of the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League (NSMMHL).

In Round 4, the Weeks Crushers acquired Sydney native Preston Pattengale (D) from the Sydney Rush and took Bouctouche, N.B. native Alex Ferguson (C) in the fifth.

Pictou County had two picks in Round 7 and selected James Harrison (D) of Cole Harbour and Brandon Crowell (RW) of Dartmouth.

In the eighth round, the team chose Jake Edwards (C) of Sydney with Logan O'Neil (RW) of Florence taken in Round 9.

To round out their selections, the Weeks Crushers took Drew Maddigan (D) of Hammons Plains in the tenth round.

There were 120 players selected in the MHL Draft, which was held online this year due to COVID-19.