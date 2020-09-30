Pictou County withdrawal management unit moving to Aberdeen Hospital

The Nova Scotia Health Mental Health and Addiction Program is relocating a withdrawal management unit from Pictou to Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow.

Robert Graham, Director of Mental Health and Addictions Program for Northern Zone says in a release, "The new space will provide a safe, inviting, therapeutic environment for individuals and their families, clinicians and staff, and it is well-suited to provide high-quality clinical care and psychosocial support to individuals involved in harmful substance use and requiring this level of care."

With its close proximity to a Maritime Bus depot and a Trans-Canada Highway exit, Aberdeen Hospital is a more accessible location for those traveling from northern Nova Scotia.

The NSHA says Aberdeen Hospital's emergency department, diagnostic services and variety of health care clinics, coupled with its location on the same street as Nova Scotia Health's main Community Mental Health and Addictions Clinic will enhance opportunities for collaborative discharge planning for follow-up treatment and psycho-social support in the community.

The Withdrawal Management Unit will relocate to the 3 South Wing of the hospital in December 2020.