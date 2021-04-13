Pictou County woman fined for smoking in a vehicle while a child was present

A 32-year-old woman from Pictou County has been fined for smoking in a vehicle while a child was present.

New Glasgow Regional Police spotted the driver smoking while on routine patrol on East River Road.

The Nova Scotia Smoke-Free Places Act makes it illegal to smoke in a motor vehicle when someone under the age of 19 is present in the vehicle.

The law applies to smoking cigarettes, pipes, and vaping, and the fine is $406.45.