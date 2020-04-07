Pictou District RCMP looking to public for help locating missing man

Pictou District RCMP is looking for help from the public to locate 26-year-old Julien Richard.

Richard was last seen in Pictou on April 2



Richard is described as white, 6-feet tall and 170 pounds. He has blue eyes, long hair usually worn in a pony tail, and has a beard.

The RCMP say he may be driving a blue 2008 Saturn Astra hatchback with New Brunswick licence plates, and may be travelling between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Pictou District RCMP at 902-755-4141 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

(RCMP submitted photo)