Pictou District RCMP member charged with sexual assault

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has laid a charge of sexual assault against a member of Pictou District RCMP.

Corporal Gregory Deagle will appear in Truro provincial court on March 4th.

SiRT was contacted by Bible Hill RCMP on December 28th regarding an allegation of sexual assault against a woman known to Cpl. Deagle.

The incident is alleged to have occurred earlier that month.

The police watchdog says it started an investigation the day it was contacted.