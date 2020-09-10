Pictou Landing man charged following standoff

The RCMP says a 40-year-old Pictou Landing man is facing five charges following a standoff on the Pictou Landing First Nation Thursday morning.

Officers responded shortly before 3:00 a.m. to a call on Eagle Road for a complaint of a man threatening to burn down another person's home.

Police say when they went to the home, the suspect had gone to his own home on Beach Road, and when officers went there, the man threatened to shoot them if they did not leave.

A release states several additional RCMP resources, including the Emergency Response Team were called to the scene to assist.

RCMP say the suspect was arrested when he walked out of his home, unarmed, shortly before 10:00 a.m.

40-year-old Darryl Joseph Toney of Pictou Landing has been charged with two counts of Breaching Conditions and three counts of Uttering Threats.

He was remanded into custody pending a return to court on Friday.

Police say there were no injuries in the standoff.