Pictou men charged in theft of utility trailer in Amherst

A pair of men from Pictou have been charged in relation to the theft of a utility trailer stolen from Amherst Public Works.

Amherst Police say that 31-year-old Jeremy Lalonde-Drake and 28-year-old Ryan Mackenzie each face charges of theft of property over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and possession of break-in tools.

Lalonde-Drake is also charged with breaching a probation order, while Mackenzie faces additional counts of obstructing a police officer and breaching conditions of an undertaking.

Police found a dual-axle flat bed trailer and a truck stuck in the ditch on the upper end of Church Street, near Robert Angus Drive, on December 30th.

They determined that the trailer was stolen from the Public Works property in the industrial park and located "break-in" tools inside the truck, resulting in the arrest of both men.

They appeared in court on Ddcember 31st and were released on conditions, pending a court appearance later next month.