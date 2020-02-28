Pipeline talks with hereditary chiefs set for second day in northern B.C.

The hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en are scheduled to meet for a second day with senior federal and provincial ministers today as they try to break an impasse in a pipeline dispute that's sparked national protests and led to disruptions in the economy.

Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and British Columbia Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser began the long-sought talks Thursday afternoon.

They wrapped up after about three hours with Fraser saying the talks were productive and the mood in the room was respectful.

Bennett said it was a "very good start."

Hereditary Chief Na'moks left without making a statement.

Fraser says it wouldn't be appropriate to release details of what was discussed.