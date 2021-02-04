Police appeal for information related to North Preston homicide

Police are appealing to the public for information as they investigate a homicide in North Preston on January 27th.

Officers responded around 12:55 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the community and located the victim of the shooting on his way to hospital.

RCMP say 20-year old Quintez Downey of North Preston later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police say their early investigation revealed the victim was shot near Clarence Street and he is believed to have been alone.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.