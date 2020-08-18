Police apprehend man barricaded inside New Glasgow residence
New Glasgow Regional Police say an incident involving a man barricaded inside a residence has been resolved.
Officers went to Victoria Avenue around 12:20 a.m. on Monday for a wellness check.
Police say the man barricaded himself in his residence after they attended the scene.
Constable Ken MacDonald says the man "was safely apprehended without further incident" around 5:10 p.m. under the Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment Act.
Police say the man was not injured and was transported to hospital by EHS.
RCMP H Division assisted during this incident.
No charges are pending at this time.